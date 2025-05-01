Taruga Minerals Expands Gascoyne Footprint

Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR) has finalized its acquisition of the Thowagee Project in Western Australia’s Gascoyne Province, significantly expanding its exploration portfolio. The project adds 416.5km² of contiguous acreage. The company issued $85,000 worth of shares to the vendors to complete the deal, based on a 14-day volume weighted average price. Currently, Taruga is engaged in active exploration, including geochemical soil sampling, rock sampling analysis, and a comprehensive review of available geophysical datasets.

The company is prioritizing the identification and sampling of gossans near the Thowagee Mine, coupled with in-field mapping and geophysical data analysis to delineate the extent of host shear zones and mineralization potential. Available datasets include radiometrics, magnetics, and bedrock maps. Taruga intends to incorporate field observations and historical data from neighboring workings and mines into a broader review of geological models to assess potential mineralizing events. The company focuses on copper and rare earth exploration across its South Australian and Western Australian assets.