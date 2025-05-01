Nuchev Expands Portfolio via Agency Agreement

Nuchev Limited (ASX:NUC) has entered into an exclusive sales agency agreement with Brauer Natural Medicines Pty Ltd and H&S Brand Corporation Pty Ltd to expand its product portfolio in Australia. The agreement, commencing in May 2025 and running until December 2025, focuses on selling Brauer, Skin Physics, and Rapid Loss products through Australian pharmacies, grocery stores, and health food stores. While Brauer and H&S will continue managing online channels, Nuchev will receive monthly commission revenue based on a proportion of sales, with a minimum retainer to cover incremental costs.

The partnership aims to leverage Nuchev’s sales and operational capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, along with Brauer’s established brand equity in the natural and complementary medicines sector. Nuchev sees potential for a future exclusive Sales Distribution Agreement for the ANZ market, which could significantly increase its topline revenue. The company emphasizes the ongoing consumer demand for natural, clean-label products in the region, noting that Brauer’s family-oriented product range aligns well with Nuchev’s existing offerings.

Brauer, an Australian-owned company with nearly a century of history, specializes in natural and homeopathic formulations. Skin Physics focuses on high-performance cosmeceutical skincare, while Rapid Loss offers meal replacement and weight management solutions. Nuchev CEO Mick Myers stated that the agreement aligns with the company’s growth strategy, broadening exposure to the complementary medicines sector and generating positive cash flows. He also highlighted the opportunity to deepen engagement with the market, potentially leading to a broader distribution agreement in the future.