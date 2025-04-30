Marmota (ASX: MEU) Sees Drilling Success

Marmota (ASX: MEU) has reported significant progress at its Aurora Tank gold project, with drilling revealing “bonanza” grade gold as high as 107 grams per tonne. Maiden drilling at the Campfire Bore target also highlighted gold in a previously undrilled area. Subsequent bulk leach extractable gold (BLEG) tests showed a dramatic improvement of over 73% in assay grade, averaging 87g/t gold. Metallurgical work indicated gold recoveries of up to 93% for a low-cost, low-CapEx heap leach operation. Company chair Dr. Colin Rose highlighted the high-grade intersections, proximity to surface, and excellent metallurgy at Aurora Tank, further noting Marmota’s advantageous position within a 10,000-square-kilometre gold hub of the Gawler Craton.