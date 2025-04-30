VHM Partners with Currumbin for Mineral Processing

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Currumbin Minerals for the supply of zircon-titania heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) from its Goschen Project in Victoria. Currumbin Minerals operates a heavy mineral sands processing plant in Queensland. The collaboration aims to facilitate the sale of VHM’s HMC to Currumbin for processing at its facility.

According to VHM CEO Ron Douglas, this agreement represents a significant advancement in the company’s strategy to establish a domestic supply chain for rare earths and mineral sands products. This aligns with the Victorian Government’s Critical Minerals Roadmap, which focuses on ethical sourcing and high-quality minerals crucial for the energy transition and advanced technologies. VHM’s Goschen Project, a tier one integrated rare earth and mineral sands project, recently secured a three-year extension to its major project status, which allows for added regulatory support.