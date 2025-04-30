White Cliff Minerals Lists on OTCQB

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘WCMLF.’ The move provides a transparent and efficient trading platform for US investors interested in the company. The OTCQB market is designed for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. White Cliff Minerals, with a market capitalization of $36 million, expects the dual listing to broaden its shareholder base and increase accessibility for US investors.

The company highlights several advantages of this listing, including enhanced accessibility, increased liquidity, greater market visibility, improved compliance, and increased transparency. With drilling activities currently underway at the Rae Copper Project and assay results anticipated in the coming weeks, White Cliff aims to provide US investors direct access to participate in unlocking the project’s value. The Rae Copper-Silver Project, located in Nunavut, Canada, shows promise for sediment-hosted copper deposits. White Cliff Minerals is a diversified mineral explorer with projects in Canada prospective for uranium, copper, gold, and silver.