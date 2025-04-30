Brightstar Advances Sandstone Gold Project Study

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is progressing a Prefeasibility Study (PFS) for its Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, envisioning a new, long-term production hub. The study follows a preliminary assessment suggesting an optimal processing plant capacity of 2.5 to 3.5 million tonnes annually. Expected delivery of the PFS is slated for the first half of 2026, with ongoing exploration to further define the project’s potential. The project currently holds a resource of 33 million tonnes at 1.5 grams per tonne, totaling 1.5 million ounces of gold.

Key workstreams for the PFS include an 80,000m drilling program, metallurgical and geotechnical assessments, and open pit mine optimizations. Permitting and approvals activities are also underway. The company anticipates upgrading the project’s resource estimate in the latter half of the year, integrating drilling results to support maiden ore reserve declarations within the PFS. Managing Director Alex Rovira highlighted Sandstone’s underexplored nature, despite 90% of the current resource being within 150m of the surface. Brightstar aims to achieve over 200,000 ounces of annual gold production within five years, with Sandstone’s production potentially aligning with peak operations at the Laverton and Menzies projects.