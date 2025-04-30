Australia: $1.5 Billion Waste-to-Energy Facility Planned

An Australian-Middle Eastern consortium, Parkes Energy Recovery led by Tribe Infrastructure Group, will develop a $1.5 billion waste-to-energy facility in Parkes Special Activation Precinct, New South Wales. Selected by the Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC), the project will employ technology from Kanadevia Inova to divert approximately 600,000 tonnes of waste from landfills each year. This initiative represents a significant step towards establishing a circular economy, optimizing resource utilization and minimizing waste across the entire production and consumption cycle.

The facility is projected to generate 60 megawatts of energy, enough to power 80,000 homes annually. The project is expected to create jobs during the construction and operational phases. Tribe Infrastructure Group CEO Peter McCreanor highlighted Austrade’s support throughout the consortium’s nine-year journey. The facility is intended to catalyze local business development by providing baseload power, high-pressure steam, and heat.

Waste-to-energy technologies offer a means of converting non-recyclable waste into power, which helps to reduce dependence on fossil fuels while simultaneously diverting waste from landfills. This facility marks a considerable investment in Australia’s transition towards a circular economy, aligning with global efforts to improve sustainability by reducing the amount of the 582 billion tonnes of materials used between 2016 and 2021.