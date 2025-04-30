Paterson Resources Confirms High Gold Recoveries

Paterson Resources (ASX:PSL) has announced promising geochemical test results from its Grace Project, indicating high potential gold recoveries. The tests, conducted by ALS Chemex Australia, utilized cyanide leach amenability tests on two representative diamond core composite samples with gold grades of 0.76g/t and 0.91g/t Au. The results revealed indicative gold recoveries of 93.4% and 96.7% respectively, suggesting the gold mineralization is likely to be free-milling and non-refractory.

Executive Director Matt Bull stated that the results confirm the ore at the Grace project is amenable to gold recovery using a conventional cyanide-in-leach process. The company plans to conduct detailed metallurgical test work to determine the optimal process flowsheet for a scoping study. The focus will be on potentially upgrading the resource and reserve to achieve the best outcome for Paterson Resources.

The composite sample results for cyanide solubility correlated well with fire assay results. The gold grades in cyanide leach residues were low, at 0.03 g/t Au and 0.05 g/t Au for samples PB0004A and PB0004B respectively. Further analysis indicated low sulphur grades and relatively low copper and silver grades.

As Paterson Resources progresses the Grace Gold Project, it is exploring joint venture opportunities to expedite the path to production. The company is also planning further drilling to test lateral and depth extensions of the mineralization.