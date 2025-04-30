Macmahon Secures $172M Mining Services Contracts

Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) has secured two underground mining services contracts valued at $172 million. These contracts encompass the Deflector Underground Gold-Copper Mine and Genesis Minerals’ (ASX:GMD) Gwalia and Ulysses projects, all located in Western Australia. The Deflector contract, set to commence in May, involves Macmahon providing comprehensive underground and mine development work, production services, and associated operations. This contract alone is expected to add $105 million to Macmahon’s secured orderbook.

Additionally, Macmahon has been appointed as the mining contractor for Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia and Ulysses projects in the Lenora region. This appointment entails underground and mine development activities, along with production services. A previous contract for Gwalia was terminated by mutual agreement, leading to a new encompassing contract that incorporates services for both projects. This 13-month contract, beginning this month, is projected to contribute $67 million to Macmahon’s secured orderbook. Macmahon provides extensive mining and civil infrastructure services across Australia and Southeast Asia, specializing in surface and underground mining, and civil infrastructure projects.