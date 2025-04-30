Bastion Minerals CEO Allister Caird Departs

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) announced the immediate departure of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Allister Caird, effective April 30, 2025. While the company thanked Mr. Caird for his service and offered best wishes, no specific reason was given for his departure. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Caird will remain available to support the company for the next three months.

Meanwhile, incoming directors Gavin Rutherford and Keith Ross have committed to forgo director fees until Bastion Minerals achieves a market capitalization of AUD$2.6 million. These fees will not accrue during the interim period. This move is designed to align the directors’ interests with shareholders, demonstrating confidence in the company’s future prospects. Both Rutherford and Ross bring significant industry and technical experience to the Board.

The change in leadership and the directors’ fee arrangement suggest a strategic shift for Bastion Minerals. The company has not disclosed immediate plans for a new CEO.