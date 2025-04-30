North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) reported its quarterly cash flow for the period ending March 31, 2025, outlining a significant decrease in the company’s cash reserves, which fell from $1,016,600 to $470,000. The company said the decline was primarily attributed to substantial investments in exploration and evaluation activities with payments for exploration and evaluation totalling $398,100 for the quarter and $687,000 year-to-date.

Operating activities also contributed to the cash outflow, with net cash used in operating activities amounting to $133,000 for the quarter and $578,200 year-to-date. These outflows were partially offset by interest received, which totaled $8,100 for the quarter and $24,000 year-to-date.

Financing activities provided a minor offset, with net cash used in financing activities at $13,400 for the quarter, stemming primarily from repayment of borrowings. However, year-to-date financing activities show a positive inflow of $1,127,500, largely due to proceeds from the issuance of equity securities.

NSM’s estimated quarters of funding available stand at 0.88, with the company acknowledging that expenditure is expected to decrease with the finalization of the diamond drilling program. Furthermore, NSM plans to review expenditure and consider capital raising options if necessary to fund ongoing exploration and operating costs.