Pivotal Metals Increases Horden Lake Resource

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has announced an updated resource estimate for its Horden Lake Project in Québec, Canada. The project now boasts a total resource of 37 million tonnes at 1.1% copper equivalent, containing 407,000 tonnes of copper-equivalent metal. This upgrade, driven by infill and step-out drilling, along with improved resource modeling, reinforces Pivotal’s vision of establishing a long-life open-pit operation with significant copper production.

Managing Director Ivan Fairhall emphasized the project’s potential, noting that it is a shallow, high-grade copper deposit on the ASX. According to Fairhall, the company has over 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent at over 1% copper equivalent within a pit shell. Pivotal is also broadening its exploration efforts along the 3,200m contact zone, exploring the western parallel trend and the southern Horden Lake Project claim block. The company is initiating engineering studies to assess development scenarios and guide future exploration, in addition to ongoing metallurgical optimization.