Barrick Gold Rebrands, Focuses on Copper Growth

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is set to rebrand as Barrick Mining Corporation, pending shareholder approval on May 6, 2025. This change aims to better reflect the company’s broader mission of sustainable and profitable growth in both gold and copper sectors. Simultaneously, the company’s ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from ‘GOLD’ to ‘B’ effective May 9th, while it will remain ‘ABX’ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CEO Mark Bristow emphasized that while gold remains a core element of Barrick’s foundation, the company is actively expanding its copper business. This includes developing projects like the Reko Diq project, which boasts a world-class mix of both copper and gold. Barrick’s portfolio includes six tier-one gold mines, and the company anticipates its copper business will significantly contribute to growing production volumes in the coming years.

Name changes within the mining sector are not unusual. Data from the Australian Securities Exchange indicates that almost 300 mining companies underwent name changes between 2018 and 2024, with over half of the 70 rebrands in 2024 occurring in the mining and resources sector. BHP Billiton’s transition to BHP in 2018 serves as another example of a major mining company streamlining its brand to reflect its evolved operations.