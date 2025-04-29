Great Boulder Hits More Gold at Eaglehawk

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) continues to report positive drilling results from its Eaglehawk prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Recent aircore drilling is focused on expanding the known mineralization within the dacite corridor. Managing Director Andrew Paterson highlighted that these drilling efforts are effectively refining targets for follow-up reverse circulation (RC) testing, crucial for the project’s progression towards an initial resource estimate.

RC drilling has already confirmed the prospectivity of the Eaglehawk system, returning significant intersections such as 3m @ 8.98 grams per tonne gold from 136m, including 1m @ 20.7g/t gold from 138m. These results complement previously reported high-grade hits, including 3m @ 46.7g/t gold from 139m. Paterson also noted promising results from drilling between the Mulga Bill and Eaglehawk prospects, with one hole intersecting 3m @ 4.53g/t gold. The Side Well Gold Project, boasting a resource of 668,000 ounces @ 2.8g/t gold, is located near Meekatharra, Western Australia. An Ironbark Scoping Study is also underway, with initial results anticipated soon.