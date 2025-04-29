WA Invests Heavily in Green Industrial Transition

The Western Australian government has allocated over $662 million to facilitate Collie’s industrial transition, attracting new industries and offering training opportunities as the region shifts away from coal. A key focus is establishing a green iron and steel industry within WA. Green Steel of WA is nearing completion of Australia’s first low-emissions steel mill and WA’s first steel recycling mill, backed by $2.7 million in state funding.

Magnium Australia’s pilot plant is now operational, aiming to develop sustainable magnesium production domestically. This project received $7.5 million from the Collie Industrial Transition Fund. International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has commenced a feasibility study for its Battery Anode Material Facility, supported by $12.5 million from the WA government. The facility will produce graphite products for battery materials and industrial uses. Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery remanufacturing facility is also underway, slated for completion in October 2025. This facility will service and renew Tesla’s battery products, including Megapacks for grid energy storage.