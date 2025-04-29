WA Invests Heavily in Green Industrial Transition

Company News

by Finance News Network April 29, 2025 03:58 PM

The Western Australian government has allocated over $662 million to facilitate Collie’s industrial transition, attracting new industries and offering training opportunities as the region shifts away from coal. A key focus is establishing a green iron and steel industry within WA. Green Steel of WA is nearing completion of Australia’s first low-emissions steel mill and WA’s first steel recycling mill, backed by $2.7 million in state funding.

Magnium Australia’s pilot plant is now operational, aiming to develop sustainable magnesium production domestically. This project received $7.5 million from the Collie Industrial Transition Fund. International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has commenced a feasibility study for its Battery Anode Material Facility, supported by $12.5 million from the WA government. The facility will produce graphite products for battery materials and industrial uses. Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery remanufacturing facility is also underway, slated for completion in October 2025. This facility will service and renew Tesla’s battery products, including Megapacks for grid energy storage.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?