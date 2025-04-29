Kingsrose Mining Integrates Sustainability into Exploration

Kingsrose Mining (ASX:KRM) has released its inaugural report integrating sustainability progress and objectives into its mineral exploration activities. Managing Director Fabian Baker highlighted the past year’s “meaningful” advancements in the company’s commitment to responsible mineral exploration. The company’s focus is on discovering minerals critical for a clean energy future, supported by governance, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

Key environmental areas of focus include biodiversity, site closure and rehabilitation, water stewardship, and addressing climate change. Kingsrose is undertaking biodiversity surveys, field inspections, and flora and fauna assessments to minimize environmental impact. Socially, the company is concentrating on economic impacts and employment, engagement with local communities, and upholding the rights of Indigenous peoples. In the past financial year, Kingsrose invested $1.2 million within local communities, employing 10 staff for local projects and conducting over 50 interactions with Indigenous peoples.

Governance priorities encompass health and safety, training and education, and anti-bribery and corruption measures. Over 20,000 hours were dedicated to projects, with ongoing job-specific training and implementation of anti-bribery and corruption governance mechanisms for staff. Kingsrose is a mineral explorer focused on discovering critical mineral deposits, including nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements, in Finland and Norway, further solidifying its role in the clean energy sector.