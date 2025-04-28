IBM commits $150 billion to boost U.S. technology leadership and manufacturing

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced on Monday a major five-year investment plan worth $150 billion aimed at strengthening U.S. innovation, manufacturing, and technology leadership. The commitment includes more than $30 billion dedicated to advancing American manufacturing of the company’s mainframe and quantum computers.

The announcement reaffirms IBM’s longstanding focus on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, a legacy stretching back 114 years to the company’s founding.

“Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “With this investment and manufacturing commitment, we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.”

Investment in advanced computing and research

As part of the initiative, IBM will continue manufacturing its flagship mainframe computers at its Poughkeepsie, New York, facility. Mainframes manufactured there serve as critical infrastructure worldwide—IBM reports that more than 70% of the world’s transaction value passes through systems built in America.

IBM will also expand its operations in quantum computing, a field the company describes as a transformational platform shift with the potential to solve problems beyond the reach of conventional computers. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of quantum systems and will continue designing, building, and assembling quantum computers in the U.S.

IBM’s Quantum Network, which provides access to its quantum systems, currently includes nearly 300 members—spanning Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, national laboratories, and startups—and boasts over 600,000 active users.

Context: growing U.S. tech investment amid trade pressures

IBM’s announcement follows a wave of major U.S. investment pledges from technology firms amid heightened trade tensions and efforts by President Donald Trump to incentivize domestic manufacturing through new “reciprocal” tariff policies. While IBM’s statement did not reference tariffs directly, analysts have noted that similar commitments from companies like Nvidia and Apple reflect a broader trend of tech giants strengthening their U.S. footprint.

Nvidia recently announced plans to build up to $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the U.S., mirroring a larger industry shift toward onshore manufacturing and R&D expansion.

Despite broader industry cost pressures, IBM reported better-than-expected first-quarter results last week, with $14.54 billion in revenue exceeding analyst expectations. The company’s infrastructure division, including mainframes, posted $2.89 billion in revenue, also beating forecasts.

Earlier this month, IBM unveiled its new z17 AI mainframe, further underscoring its push to maintain leadership in enterprise computing.

Strategic significance and future outlook

IBM framed the $150 billion commitment as a long-term investment in American economic growth, competitiveness, and national security. Quantum computing, in particular, is expected to drive future breakthroughs across industries ranging from materials science to cybersecurity.

While analysts noted that such large figures may also be partially aimed at aligning with government priorities, the investment signals IBM’s confidence in the future of U.S.-led innovation.