Dalaroo Metals CEO Michael Brown Resigns

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL) announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Michael Brown from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of today’s announcement. The company has initiated a search for a new CEO to steer the company forward. In the interim period, the Board of Directors and Company Secretary will jointly oversee the daily management and operational activities of Dalaroo Metals. This leadership transition comes after Mr. Brown’s six-month tenure with the company, during which Dalaroo continued its exploration efforts, primarily focusing on its flagship Lyons River project. The Lyons River project is considered prospective for copper, nickel, and platinum group elements (PGE). Dalaroo’s exploration strategy included geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys to identify potential drill targets. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Brown for his contributions during his time with the company and wished him well in his future endeavors.