Tambourah Metals Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization

Tambourah Metals (ASX: TMB) is making strides in expanding its Tambourah gold project, located in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Recent reverse circulation drilling, targeting the Tambourah King lode system, has successfully extended the known high-grade gold mineralization. All 11 holes of the 879-metre program intersected the targeted structure, showing consistently elevated gold levels associated with sulphides and quartz veining.

The drilling program aimed to extend the Tambourah King high-grade gold mineralization, building upon previous results that included a highlight of 2.65m at 32.3 grams per tonne. The latest results have extended significant gold mineralization at Tambourah King over a 200m strike distance, with highlights including 3m at 2.99g/t from 36m and 2m at 3.68g/t from 47m. With the support of a WA government co-funding grant of up to $180,000, Tambourah Metals is preparing to test priority gold targets at Tambourah Gold.

Executive chair Rita Brooks stated that the structure remains open to the north and south, with drilling demonstrating significant gold mineralization over a 200m strike distance to a 70m vertical depth. The company is now preparing the next phase of drilling to confirm and model a preliminary inferred gold resource. Tambourah Metals is also refining its exploration model, conducting geological mapping and geochemical sampling over multiple gold prospects, including the undrilled Alexandria and Young Australian prospects. The Tambourah gold field is located 85km south-west of Marble Bar and consists of shallow workings developed on north-south oriented quartz lodes over 3km of strike.