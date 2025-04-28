Great Boulder Advances Side Well Gold Project

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) is progressing its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia with the appointment of Matt Holmes as Environmental Manager. Holmes, bringing over 25 years of experience, will spearhead the permitting and approvals process, prioritizing studies for the Ironbark deposit. Simultaneously, Great Boulder has commenced a Scoping Study for the Ironbark deposit, which hosts an estimated 100,000 ounces of gold at 3.3 grams per tonne. The study will evaluate the economics of an open pit mine utilizing toll treatment at a nearby processing plant.

In addition to Ironbark, Holmes will assess opportunities for studies at Mulga Bill, Saltbush, and Eaglehawk prospects. Aircore drilling is underway at Eaglehawk to further define the dacite host unit, with initial results anticipated soon. The company is also in negotiations with the Yugunga Nya Traditional Owner group for a mining agreement concerning the Ironbark deposit. Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson, emphasizes the importance of these steps toward developing Side Well, highlighting Holmes’ track record in securing government approvals and the company’s commitment to ongoing exploration and development.