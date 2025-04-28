Sayona Mining Expands Moblan Lithium Project

Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) has announced positive results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Moblan lithium project in Canada, a joint venture with Investissement Québec. The drilling program, comprising 99 holes totaling 28,514 metres, aimed to collect in-fill data to potentially upgrade the mineral resource estimate (MRE). Results revealed significant intercepts of high-grade lithium mineralization outside the current mineral resource pit shell, indicating potential for resource expansion at depth. Standout assays included 43.6m at 1.75% lithium oxide from 107m and 50.35m at 1.8% from 239m.

According to Sayona CEO Lucas Dow, the drilling results underscore Moblan’s significance within Sayona’s Eeyou-Istchee James Bay hub. The results confirm the consistency of high-grade mineralization across key zones, suggesting strong potential for further resource expansion and upgrades. Furthermore, assays are pending for an additional 116 drill holes over 38,953.4m, targeting lateral and vertical extensions of the Moblan deposit. The company anticipates receiving these results in the coming months and plans to incorporate them into a future MRE, as the project continues to evolve into a world class lithium deposit.