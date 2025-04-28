Hamelin Gold Secures Funding for Exploration

Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG) has been awarded a co-funding grant of up to $330,907 from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) to advance its West Tanami Project. The funding will be divided between reverse circulation and diamond drilling at the Jazz gold prospect ($180,000) and airborne electromagnetic geophysics work ($150,907) across the broader project area.

The drilling program, scheduled to commence in June 2025, will target mineralization at depth, focusing on extending a 500m-long regolith gold anomaly. The geophysical survey, slated for July-August 2025, will target conductors within the Hawkeye, Le Beau, and Schultz intrusions, which are prospective for nickel, copper, and platinum group elements. Hamelin Gold’s Managing Director, Peter Bewick, emphasized that the EIS initiative is designed to boost exploration in greenfield regions.

The West Tanami project covers 2,277km2 within an underexplored, highly prospective mineral province. Hamelin Gold, with a market capitalization of $17.7 million, aims to leverage the EIS funding to accelerate its 2025 exploration efforts, targeting large-scale gold and base metal deposits.