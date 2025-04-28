Western Mines Secures $440,000 Exploration Grants

Western Mines Group (ASX:WMG) has been awarded two Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) grants totaling $440,000 by the Western Australian Government. The funds will support further drilling at the Mulga Tank Project, which is prospective for nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements. Specifically, $220,000 will co-fund 50% of direct drilling costs for a deep exploration hole within the main Mulga Tank Complex. An additional $220,000 will support two diamond drillholes targeting a 1.3km-long komatiite body within tenement E39/2134. The company plans to drill a deep, 1,500m diamond hole into the Mulga Tank Ultramafic Complex, following up on previous drilling programs.

Chairman Rex Turkington stated that one grant will be used to test a mobile magnetotelluric target at the base of the Mulga Tank Complex. The second grant will be allocated to testing komatiite channels further up the belt, aiming to capture the stratigraphy of the system and target the basal contact. Drilling is expected to commence after June 1, 2025, and will be integrated into the exploration plans for that year. The Mulga Tank Project represents the discovery of a large magmatic nickel sulphide mineral system located on the Minigwal Greenstone Belt, an underexplored region of Western Australia, this strategic funding boosts WMG’s exploration efforts.