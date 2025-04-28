Golden Cross Advances Copper Hill Exploration

Golden Cross Resources (GCR) has completed an infill and extension surface soil sampling program across its Copper Hill EL6391 tenement in New South Wales. This follows the completion of a tenement-wide gravity survey in February 2025. A total of 261 soil samples have been dispatched to ALS Global for analysis of gold and a comprehensive suite of geochemical pathfinder elements. This latest sampling effort builds upon previous surveys conducted between 2021 and 2023, which aimed to address limitations in older analytical techniques, elemental suites, and sample collection methods.

The current program targeted nine specific areas (Areas 4-10) within the Copper Hill license, each selected based on its geological potential and the need to address gaps in previous data. These areas include Roseleigh & Copper Hill East (Area 4), Wattle Hill Southeast (Area 5), Dash North (Area 6), Gamboola (Area 7), Shades North (Area 8), Larras Lee South (Area 9) and Larras Lee (Area 10). Areas targeted unexplained arsenic trends, elevated silver zones, copper anomalies, and gaps in sampling coverage. The work at Larras Lee prospect was encouraged by the 2025 gravity survey completed by GCR, which showed weakly elevated copper and pathfinder arsenic geochemistry which is associated with moderately elevated copper values in previous drilling.

Copper Hill is strategically located within the Macquarie Arc volcanic belt, known for hosting significant gold-copper deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway. The project sits approximately 50 kilometers north of Cadia, along the Lachlan Transverse Zone. GCR updated its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in September 2022, confirming it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that ASX announcement. The company plans to integrate the new analytical results with existing data to develop a comprehensive geochemical dataset to guide future exploration targeting. This data will inform decisions regarding further gravity infill or induced polarization (IP) surveying, potentially leading to refined drill targets and a better understanding of the mineralization at Copper Hill.