E79 Gold Mines Reports Funding Position

E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending March 31, 2025. The report indicates a net cash outflow from operating activities of $393,000 for the quarter, and $1.02 million year-to-date. Payments for exploration and evaluation totaled $186,000 for the quarter and $467,000 year to date. Staff costs related to exploration were $100,000 for the quarter and $321,000 year to date.

Investing activities showed a net cash inflow of $105,000 for both the quarter and year-to-date, primarily driven by farmout income of $110,000. Financing activities generated a net cash inflow of $956,000 for both the quarter and year-to-date, including $1.017 million from issues of equity securities, partially offset by $61,000 in transaction costs related to equity issues. A placement of $200,000 was received in March 2025 with the remainder completed in April 2025.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $2.129 million, compared to $1.461 million at the beginning of the period. E79 Gold Mines estimates it has approximately 5.4 quarters of funding available for future operating activities, based on current expenditure levels.