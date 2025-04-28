Patronus Discovers New Gold Trend at Cardinia

Patronus Resources (ASX: PTN) has announced the delineation of a new 1km-long gold trend at its Cardinia East Project near Leonora, Western Australia. Reconnaissance air-core drilling identified multiple zones of gold mineralization, further strengthening the company’s exploration pipeline in this prospective region. The 153-hole drilling program, totaling 6,679 meters, revealed significant gold intersections, including 7 meters at 0.86 g/t Au from 68 meters, 8 meters at 1.20 g/t Au from 32 meters, and 4 meters at 1.69 g/t Au from 44 meters.

The newly discovered Scallop Prospect, adjacent to existing Cardinia East resources, is now a priority exploration target. Geological logging suggests the presence of a pink porphyritic unit associated with high-grade gold shoots. The corridor sits within a prospective structural setting near a D1 shear zone, close to significant gold mineralization and historical workings. The company believes further Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling will aid in understanding the mineralized structures between the Chiefess, Comedy King, Scallop, and Helens prospects. Strong geochemical signatures also indicate potential gold mineralization extending north of the prospect, warranting further investigation.

Managing Director John Ingram stated that these results significantly enhance understanding of the mineralized corridors within the Cardinia East Project. A follow-up RC drilling campaign is planned for the next quarter to define the extent and continuity of mineralization at Scallop and investigate structural controls influencing gold distribution. With $79 million in cash and liquid investments as of December 31, 2024, Patronus Resources is well-positioned to advance exploration efforts at the Cardinia Gold Project. The project has a 1 Moz gold Mineral Resource defined in both oxide and deeper primary mineralization at Cardinia East and Mertondale.