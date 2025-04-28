Lion Energy Limited (ASX: LIO) has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending March 31, 2025, revealing a slight decrease in its cash reserves. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $2.822 million, down from $3.086 million at the beginning of the period. Operating activities resulted in a net cash outflow of $168,000, primarily driven by production costs ($168,000), staff costs ($166,000), and administration and corporate costs ($163,000), partially offset by receipts from customers of $329,000.

Investing activities saw a net cash outflow of $38,000, with payments for property, plant, and equipment amounting to $52,000 and exploration and evaluation expenses totaling $92,000. This was partially offset by a development contribution of $106,000. Financing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of $44,000, primarily due to lease payments. A movement in exchange rates further reduced cash held by $14,000.

The company’s payments to related parties and their associates included in operating activities totalled $268,000. Lion Energy has a convertible note facility of $1.6 million, which remains fully drawn. The notes mature on December 31, 2025, and are convertible at 2.7 cents per share. The report estimates that the company has approximately 13.70 quarters of funding available, based on current relevant outgoings. Lion Energy changed its presentation currency from USD to AUD effective January 1, 2025.