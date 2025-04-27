China’s industrial profits return to growth in Q1, but tariff headwinds loom

by Finance News Network April 28, 2025 08:18 AM

China’s industrial sector showed signs of stabilisation in the first quarter of 2025, with profits rebounding after a year of declines, though pressure is building as US tariffs threaten to derail the fragile recovery.

Industrial profits rose 0.8% year-on-year to 1.5 trillion yuan (US$205.86bn) in the January–March period, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Sunday. This marked a reversal from a 3.3% fall in 2024 and a 0.3% decline recorded over the first two months of the year.

In March alone, industrial profits rose 2.6% compared to the same month last year, highlighting a tentative upturn.

Key drivers of recovery

 

The turnaround was supported by a combination of government stimulus measures, coordinated industrial policies, and sector-specific recoveries:

  • Equipment manufacturing profits grew 6.4% in Q1, with the pace accelerating compared to January–February.

  • High-tech manufacturing reversed a prior decline to post a 3.5% increase for the quarter, surging 14.3% in March alone.

  • Consumer goods trade-in policies helped boost profits in wearable devices by 78.8%, scooters by 65.8%, and kitchen appliances by 21.7%.

  • Aerospace manufacturing profits rose 23.9%, and AI-related sectors saw strong gains.

 

Nearly 60% of industrial sectors recorded profit growth or narrowed their losses during the quarter, with 24 of 41 major sectors showing year-on-year improvement.

Tariff threats and structural challenges

 

Despite the improvement, officials and analysts warned that risks are mounting.


Washington’s aggressive tariff hikes—raising duties on Chinese goods by up to 145%—have severely disrupted export demand, with no resumption of bilateral trade talks in sight.

While Beijing has urged exporters to shift focus to domestic markets, many export-dependent factories have reported weak local demand, price wars, squeezed margins, and growing payment delays.

The Communist Party’s Politburo last week pledged new support measures, including the rollout of ultra-long special treasury bonds and policy financing instruments aimed at boosting innovation, consumption, and foreign trade.

Mixed performance by ownership type

 

  • Profits at state-owned enterprises dipped 1.4% in Q1.

  • Private-sector firms recorded a 0.3% fall.

  • Foreign firms operating in China posted a 2.8% gain, highlighting divergent impacts across ownership types.

 

Industrial profit figures cover companies with annual revenue above 20 million yuan from their primary business operations.


