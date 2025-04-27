Universal Music’s US$775m Downtown acquisition faces EU antitrust probe

Universal Music Group’s proposed US$775 million acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings is set to face formal scrutiny by European regulators, amid mounting concerns from independent music organisations and national competition authorities.

The European Commission confirmed on Friday that it has accepted requests from Austria and the Netherlands to examine the deal under the EU Merger Regulation. Although the acquisition did not initially trigger EU-wide turnover thresholds, it raised enough competition concerns at the national level to warrant escalation to the Commission.

“In particular, the transaction threatens to significantly affect competition in certain markets of the music value chain,” the Commission said in a statement. It has now asked Universal to formally notify the transaction and warned that UMG cannot proceed with closing until clearance is obtained.

Independent sector raises alarms

The move follows months of pressure from industry groups, led by IMPALA, the European association representing independent music companies.

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA, welcomed the Commission’s decision, saying:

“There is simply a point at which big is too big. In this case, UMG clearly exceeded the maximum even before adding Downtown. This deal must be blocked entirely.”

Critics argue that UMG—the world’s largest music company—already holds dominant market power and that absorbing Downtown’s expansive artist services and distribution network would further entrench its position to the detriment of competition across Europe.

Deal details and competitive concerns

Universal’s independent division, Virgin Music Group, first announced in December that it had agreed to acquire Downtown for US$775 million. The acquisition would significantly strengthen Universal’s footprint in artist services, a sector Downtown pivoted towards after selling its publishing catalog to Concord in 2021 for around US$400 million.

Downtown today services over 5,000 businesses and 4 million artists across nearly 150 countries, with brands including FUGA, CD Baby, Songtrust, Curve Royalties, and Downtown Artist & Label Services.

The European Commission’s concern centres on potential impacts in the markets for distribution, artist services, and royalty collection, areas where both UMG and Downtown are active.

Timeline and outlook

A Universal Music spokesperson said the company looks “forward to continuing to co-operate with the commission” and remains “confident that we will close this acquisition in the second half of the year, on its original timeline.”

If the Commission’s preliminary investigation finds serious competition risks, it could launch a full Phase II probe—a process that could delay or derail the deal altogether.