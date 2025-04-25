Opawica Intersects Mineralized Zone at Bazooka Property

Opawica Explorations (TSX-V:OPW) has reported a significant intersection at its Bazooka Property in Quebec. The phase one program revealed a 28-meter mineralized zone, yielding high XRF (X-ray fluorescence) readings, including a standout point of 92 grams per tonne of gold. Drillhole OP-25-31 intersected the target zone from 307m to 335m, exhibiting shearing, silicification, quartz veining, and arsenic presence, suggesting proximity to potential ore bodies. XRF readings indicated arsenic levels ranging from 200 ppm to 1,000 ppm within the zone.

CEO Blake Morgan expressed enthusiasm regarding the findings, highlighting multiple thick intercepts with promising XRF readings for gold and nickel, along with visible gold. The company awaits assays for nearly 7,000m of high-priority targets remaining on the Bazooka property, and 10,000m of targets in the Arrowhead area. The Bazooka Project is adjacent to the Wasamac Project, which has a gold resource of 1.767 million ounces. Opawica Explorations focuses on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec, Canada.