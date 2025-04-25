Perpetual Resources Accelerates Brazil Lithium Exploration

Perpetual Resources (ASX: PEC) is ramping up its exploration activities at the Igrejinha project in Brazil following promising assay results. The company plans new soil, auger, and rock-chip programs aimed at identifying targets for a maiden drilling campaign scheduled for Q2 CY25. Discussions with drill contractors are in the final stages, with rig deployment anticipated by early June.

The acceleration follows the confirmation of high-grade spodumene, with grades exceeding 5.38% lithium oxide, and caesium, exceeding 5.3%. These results validate earlier findings and underscore the potential of the Igrejinha pegmatite system. Executive chair Julian Babarczy noted that the results solidify the company’s view that the project represents a significant lithium and co-product opportunity.

The Igrejinha site has a history of caesium extraction, and Perpetual Resources believes the historical workings combined with the recent high-grade caesium results indicate a substantial caesium-rich domain within the pegmatite body. The company aims to unlock the full scale and value of this system through focused drilling activities. The latest assay results also revealed significant tantalum and gallium within the pegmatite field, further enhancing the project’s economic potential.