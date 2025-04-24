Livium Secures $5 Million Recycling Contract

Livium’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary, Envirostream Australia, has entered into a substantial recycling agreement with Sell & Parker, a privately held metal recycling firm. The contract, valued at over $5 million, is projected to generate $3 million in revenue for Livium within the next 12 months. Under the agreement, Envirostream will provide recycling services to Sell & Parker, specifically focusing on the safe disposal of materials containing embedded batteries through Envirostream’s facilities in Victoria. This collaboration aims to leverage Envirostream’s expertise in battery recycling to manage the growing volume of battery-containing materials processed by Sell & Parker. Livium CEO Simon Linge emphasized the significance of this agreement in securing consistent volumes as the e-mobility and energy storage sectors expand. Linge also highlighted Sell & Parker’s confidence in Envirostream’s governance and safety standards as a key factor in securing the contract. Livium, which focuses on sustainable lithium production, operates a battery recycling business and produces lithium ferro phosphate.