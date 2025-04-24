Orthocell Expands Remplir Distribution to the US

Orthocell (ASX: OCC), a regenerative medicine company, has appointed its first four US distributors for Remplir, its flagship nerve repair product. This move follows recent FDA clearance, granting Orthocell access to the US$1.6 billion US nerve repair market. The appointed distributors are experienced nerve specialists operating in Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, and Indiana. They will market and sell Remplir within their regions, focusing on medical education, promotional activities, and expanding the network of referring surgeons.

The distributors will operate on a commission basis, supported by Orthocell’s substantial Remplir inventory. Orthocell anticipates that these sales will significantly boost revenue, paving the way to profitability. Managing Director Paul Anderson emphasized that these appointments are the result of pre-launch activities conducted by the company’s sales and marketing teams. Orthocell is targeting an additional six US distributors by the end of June, aiming for representation in approximately 25 states. Orthocell manufactures Remplir at its Western Australian facility, with a capacity of 100,000 devices per year. The company is targeting a global nerve repair market worth over US$3.5 billion.