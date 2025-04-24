Riversgold Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kalgoorlie

Riversgold (ASX: RGL) has announced promising results from its Kalgoorlie East project, significantly expanding the known gold mineralisation. Recent vertical aircore drilling, comprising 32 holes and totaling 1,805 meters, has consistently validated the gold mineralisation model and expanded the mineralized footprint. Notably, all holes on the eastern extension intersected significant mineralisation, yielding some of the project’s highest gold grades to date.

Key assay results include 10 meters at 8.89 grams per tonne gold from 46 meters, featuring a high-grade segment of 1 meter at 77.96 g/t from 54 meters, and another 7 meters at 3.14 g/t gold from 47 meters, including 1 meter at 18.35 g/t from 50 meters. Riversgold is awaiting results from an additional 414 samples from 11 drill holes, anticipating continued positive news flow. Chairman David Lenigas expressed optimism, stating the company is making excellent progress in expanding the project’s mineralised footprint and defining a high-grade gold zone. The company is updating its gold model and intends to move toward a maiden resource estimate and mining lease approval.