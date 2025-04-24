Boss Energy Ramps Up Uranium Production

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) is accelerating uranium production at its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas, US, aiming for an annualised rate of 1.5 million pounds of triuranium octoxide. This follows Boss Energy’s acquisition of a 30% stake in the project from enCore Energy Corp (TSX-V:EU) earlier this year. The partnership with enCore is aligned with the Wellfield Expansion Project, which has demonstrated positive outcomes, including the installation of 32 wells, with 15 extractors and 17 injectors connected to the Alta Mesa processing plant as of April 23.

Boss Energy reports that the current installation rate of under two days per well is the fastest in enCore’s history at Alta Mesa. The Alta Mesa facility includes a fully licensed in-situ recovery uranium plant on over 200,000 acres of private land in Texas. The plant has an operating capacity of 1.5 million pounds of triuranium octoxide annually, with an additional drying capacity of 500,000 pounds. enCore Energy Corp focuses on providing clean and affordable fuel for nuclear energy, while Boss Energy is a multi-mine uranium producer that wholly owns the Honeymoon Project in South Australia.