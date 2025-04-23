Blue Star Helium Hits Gas at Jackson

Blue Star Helium (ASX: BNL) has announced further drilling success at its Galactica helium project in Colorado. The Jackson 27 development well, the fourth in a series of new wells, reached a total depth of approximately 360 meters and has exhibited a strong, sustained gas flow. The Galactica project is being advanced in a joint venture with Helium One Global, which is funding the first US$450,000 of the well under a farm-in agreement.

According to CEO Trent Spry, the Jackson 27 well’s strong flow highlights the significant production potential of the Lyons Sandstone. The well targeted the highest quality sandstone at the top of the upper Lyons Formation, which is well connected to the entire gas column. Initial flow testing showed strong natural flow during drilling after encountering the Lyons Formation at approximately 342m. Wireline logging confirmed no water in the Lyons Formation. Blue Star is awaiting results from gas sample tests to determine helium and carbon dioxide concentrations.

Currently, the company is installing a wellhead to prepare for surface pressure readings and flow testing. The Galactica/Pegasus project is envisioned as a large-scale, multi-product development. Future expansion may include a carbon dioxide by-product stream and the potential for 99.999% gaseous helium production in-field.