Lumos Expands FebriDx Coverage in U.S.

Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX) has announced significant progress in securing U.S. Medicare reimbursement coverage for its FebriDx® point-of-care test. The company has obtained coverage from two additional Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), First Coast Service Options (FCSO) and Noridian Healthcare Solutions (Noridian). This brings the total number of MACs covering FebriDx to four out of seven, representing over 55% of the total U.S. Medicare payment coverage. Reimbursement is set at US$41.38 per test, retroactive from April 1, 2025.

FCSO manages Medicare payments in Florida, while Noridian covers a vast region including California, Nevada, and several other western states. This expansion significantly broadens Lumos’ access to the Medicare patient population. Securing reimbursement is a crucial step towards widespread adoption of FebriDx in the U.S. Lumos aims to demonstrate the test’s clear clinical benefit, its impact on improving diagnostic efficiency, and its favorable economics for the healthcare system.