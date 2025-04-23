Green Critical Minerals Enters Data Center Deal

Green Critical Minerals (ASX: GCM) has signed an agreement with GreenSquareDC, an Australian data center operator with over a billion dollars in assets, to develop thermal management products using very high density (VHD) graphite. This two-year deal signifies strong commercial interest in VHD graphite as a next-generation thermal solution that can outperform traditional materials. Green Critical envisions VHD graphite becoming a scalable product for sectors including data centers, AI computing, and high-performance electronics.

Green Critical’s managing director, Clinton Booth, said the agreement highlights momentum with prospective customers across North America, Europe, and Australia. GreenSquareDC specializes in sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure tailored for hyperscale and cloud clients. They are committed to reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure by integrating advanced thermal management systems and renewable energy solutions into their data center designs. In January, Green Critical commenced wet commissioning Line 1 of its VHD graphite technology pilot plant in New South Wales. This plant will produce graphite blocks for customer qualification of heat sink products and solar-thermal energy storage blocks.