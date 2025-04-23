Lodestar Minerals CEO Resigns; Restructuring Announced

Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Ed Turner, effective May 16, 2025. The company acknowledged Turner’s contributions, particularly his role in overseeing the initial drilling program at the Darwin Project in Chile. Turner expressed confidence in the Darwin Project’s potential and offered to consult after his departure.

In response to Turner’s resignation, non-executive Chairman Ross Taylor will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Exploration Manager Coraline Blaud has been promoted to Head of Exploration. Blaud has been involved in the technical oversight of the drilling program in Chile, which concluded on April 22 and comprised 16 holes for 2,026m of reverse circulation drilling. The program was expanded following the discovery of additional quartz-calcite veins containing copper and iron oxide mineralization at the surface.

Lodestar Minerals has begun the process of identifying and appointing a Technical Director to further its strategic and operational goals. The Darwin Project is located in a region known for significant copper deposits and gold-rich IOCG deposits. Examples in the area include the Carola deposit, which contains 10 million tonnes at 1.8% copper and 0.5 grams per tonne gold, and Atacama Kozan, with 50 million tonnes at 1.6% copper and 0.35g/t gold.