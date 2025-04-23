Iltani Resources Advances Orient Silver-Indium Project

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) has commenced a diamond drilling program at the Orient silver-indium deposit in Queensland. The program includes four diamond drillholes, totaling 905 meters, split between Orient West and Orient East. The primary objective is to gather oriented structural data to determine vein orientations and obtain samples of varying mineralisation types for future metallurgical testwork. This initiative aims to enhance the understanding of the geological characteristics of the Orient West and East mineralisation systems.

According to Managing Director Donald Garner, the current drilling targets high-grade mineralisation at both Orient West and East. The collected drill core will provide critical structural and assay data necessary for JORC resource modeling and estimation, as well as specific gravity data on the present mineralisation types. Additionally, the core samples will offer insights into the alteration, mineralogy, and timing of mineralisation, informing future exploration activities at the Orient project. A reverse circulation drilling program is also underway at Orient West, with initial assay results expected soon.

The Orient deposit is characterised as a precious metal-rich epithermal system, showing similarities to Bolivian silver-zinc-lead-indium-silver systems. It is part of the Herberton Project, which spans 340km2 in Northern Queensland. Iltani Resources, with a market capitalisation of $12.12 million, focuses on discovering and developing critical minerals for clean energy technologies.