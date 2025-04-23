Jindalee Lithium’s (ASX: JLL) McDermitt lithium project in the United States has been recognized as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, signaling increased government support for its development. McDermitt, one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S., is among the initial ten projects selected for fast-tracked federal permitting. This designation aims to streamline timelines and enhance cooperation between federal and state agencies, potentially accelerating the project’s progress.

According to Jindalee CEO Ian Rodger, the FAST-41 designation validates McDermitt’s strategic importance to U.S. mineral security. The inclusion offers greater transparency and federal support for advancing exploration plans, currently under National Environmental Policy Act review. A positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) in November 2024 forecasts production of 1.8 million tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate over 40 years. McDermitt boasts an estimated maiden probable ore reserve of 251Mt at 1,751 parts per million lithium, containing 2.34Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent. Jindalee is actively seeking strategic partnerships and funding to further develop the McDermitt project, with the FAST-41 designation expected to reinforce confidence in these discussions.