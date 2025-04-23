Lindian Resources Faces Security Breach in Malawi

Lindian Resources (ASX: LIN) has reported a security breach at its Kangankunde rare earths project in Malawi, involving Chinese nationals. The individuals were apprehended on-site allegedly attempting to collect geological samples without authorization. This incident follows similar issues involving mining companies in Africa, including the detention of Resolute Mining executives in Mali last November, highlighting growing security challenges in the region’s mining sector.

Executive Chair Robert Martin emphasized the seriousness of the breach, given Kangankunde’s strategic importance. The project is considered a major undeveloped rare earths resource, boasting a mine life exceeding 45 years. Martin noted the incident underscores the global importance of Kangankunde, particularly amid escalating geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, where access to rare earths is a strategic priority. The company is cooperating with local authorities to ensure the security and sovereignty of the project. Lindian is continuing pre-construction works.