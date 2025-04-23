Pacgold Expands Alice River Gold Exploration

Pacgold (ASX:PGO) has commenced a 10,000m reverse circulation drilling program at the Alice River Gold Project in North Queensland. The program aims to expand known mineralisation and assess new targets identified over the past year, including Jerry Dodds, the South target area, Victoria, and The Shadows. Infill and extension drilling are also planned for the Posie and Central areas. Drilling at the Central target will focus on previously undrilled shallow mineralisation within the upper 70m of the deposit. Managing Director Matthew Boyes stated the company aims to unlock the project’s potential through extensive drilling and exploration.

To date, eight holes totaling 1,118m have been drilled, and 490 samples have been sent to ALS laboratories in Townsville, Queensland, for analysis, with initial results expected in late May. Drilling will continue throughout the field season, incorporating aircore and diamond drilling programs. Once regional access improves, induced polarisation geophysics and drone magnetics surveys will begin next month. The Alice River Gold Project, covering 377km2, contains 30km of prospective gold targets within the Northeast Queensland Mineral Province.