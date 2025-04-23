Australia Boosts Renewable Energy Transmission Capacity

Australia has taken a significant stride towards a fully renewable energy future with the initial phase of Project EnergyConnect now operational. This transmission line, the largest of its kind in the country, spans 135 km from Robertstown in South Australia to Buronga in New South Wales, with a spur link to Red Cliffs in Victoria. The immediate impact is an additional 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity exchange capacity between South Australia and its neighboring states. Upon completion of the second stage to Wagga Wagga, the transfer capacity will surge to 800 MW, enabling South Australia to import up to 750 MW and export up to 700 MW, scaling to over 1.3 GW in both directions by late 2027.

This enhanced interconnectivity addresses a critical limitation in Australia’s power grid, where historically, small and congested interconnectors have prevented efficient energy sharing between states. South Australia, a leader in renewable energy adoption with 72% of its needs met by renewables in the past year, will now be able to export surplus wind and solar power to Victoria and NSW, and import power as needed. While transmission line costs have increased, potentially impacting future projects, the integration of large-scale commercial renewable projects into the grid is anticipated to drive down power prices and facilitate greater energy storage for peak demand management. This advancement marks a pivotal step towards achieving 100% renewable power nationwide and phasing out gas peaking plants.