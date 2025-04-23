Horizon Minerals Expands Gold Production in Australia

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) is actively expanding its gold production in Western Australia, leveraging strategic mergers and toll treatment agreements. Following the achievement of first gold pours from the Boorara and Phillips Find projects, generating approximately $12.85 million in revenue, the company is focused on building cash flow to fund larger-scale operations. Key to this strategy was the merger with Greenstone Resources, expanding Horizon’s resource base to 1.8 million ounces across 939km2 in the goldfields.

Toll treatment agreements with FMR Investments and Focus Minerals have unlocked additional processing capacity. Furthermore, a fixed ore sale agreement with Norton Gold Fields’ Paddington mill extends into 2026. A significant development is the merger with Poseidon Nickel, granting Horizon control of the 2.2-million-tonne Black Swan processing plant. Refurbishing and converting the plant for gold production offers a faster and lower-cost alternative to building a new facility. The company aims to organically grow its resource base to over 2 million ounces by the end of this year, supported by extensive drilling programs at key targets like Burbanks.