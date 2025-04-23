Bringing next-generation batteries to market

(ASX:ATC) Martin Stein, CFO of Altech Batteries, outlines the key challenges in commercialising new battery technology, including securing funding, scaling production, and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Altech is developing a 120MWh battery plant in Saxony, Germany, with offtake agreements already secured from major industrial and utility clients. Martin highlights the company’s progress from R&D to real-world testing, with a scalable design ready for global expansion. He stresses the importance of strategic partnerships and regulatory compliance, noting that Altech’s “dark green” rating from Standard & Poor’s aids in obtaining approvals.

The final hurdle is financing, with KPMG advising on debt and equity, and BNP Paribas expressing interest as a lead financier.