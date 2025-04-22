Sayona Mining Reveals High-Grade Lithium Results

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) has announced promising results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada. The drilling results confirm the high-grade potential of the lithium asset and pave the way for potential resource expansion and category upgrades. Key highlights include the discovery of new high-grade mineralisation in the North-East Area, with intercepts up to 35.00m @ 1.45% Li2O, and the North-West Extension, featuring intercepts up to 18.10m @ 1.74% Li2O. These findings support the potential upgrade of Inferred resources to the Indicated category, significantly enhancing NAL’s resource base. Sayona Mining, as the largest lithium producer in North America, is well-positioned to capitalize on these resource expansions. The company is now focused on incorporating these drilling results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, refining resource classification and potentially expanding resource tonnes. Furthermore, Sayona is completing a Scoping Study into the potential expansion of production at NAL, enhancing mine planning and optimization strategies to maximize project value and ensure efficient resource development. The results underscore NAL’s importance in the global lithium supply chain and its potential for brownfields expansion.