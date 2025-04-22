Yari Minerals Identifies New Lithium Targets

Yari Minerals (ASX: YAR) has announced significant progress at its Mable Bar lithium project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Recent Sentinel-2 satellite imagery analysis has identified 30 new lithium exploration targets, clustering around linear structures extending over 20km. The analysis estimates gas concentrations of Helium (He), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), and Radon (Rn) using spectral features, revealing anomalous CO2, CH4, and He over interpreted lepidolite bodies. These targets are located near Corunna Downs Homestead and northwest of UFF geochemical soil anomalies.

The satellite imagery analysis supplements previous Worldview-3 (WV3) data, which focused on surface alteration minerals. The new technique targets sub-cropping lithium-bearing lithologies by mapping gases emitted during weathering, providing insights into undercover deposits. The company plans to conduct UFF geochemical regolith testing during the upcoming dry season to further evaluate these targets.

Prior exploration in 2024 used WV3 satellite imagery to detect surface alteration minerals, indicators of hydrothermal processes. While WV3 focused on surface data, the Sentinel-2 technique aims to identify subsurface lithium and other targets. This multi-faceted approach enhances exploration by identifying gases such as H2, CH4, CO2, and He emitted from mineral alterations, even beneath regolith and alluvial materials.

Yari Minerals owns 100% interest in the Pilbara Lithium Projects, comprising approximately 980km2. The projects are situated near major lithium deposits/mines like Pilgangoora (PLS) and Wodgina (MIN), increasing their strategic importance. The company’s exploration efforts aim to capitalize on the region’s rich lithium resources.