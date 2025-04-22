Equinox Secures Antimony Agreement Amid Supply Concerns

Equinox Resources (ASX: EQN) has entered a strategic agreement with Alaska Antimony and SB51 to advance the Alturas antimony project in Canada. This agreement aims to establish alternative supply chains independent of Chinese control, addressing rising demand and supply disruptions in Western markets. Antimony prices have surged to US$59,800 per tonne due to global supply constraints and Chinese export restrictions.

The agreement grants Alaska Antimony the potential right of first refusal for Alturas ore and concentrate, facilitating sales into North America’s proposed new antimony refinery in Alaska. Equinox has also appointed SB51 as the exclusive global marketing agent for Alturas. The collaboration includes metallurgical testing, sample analysis, and the potential for downstream processing infrastructure development. Equinox plans a LiDAR survey and drilling campaign to further define high-grade zones at Alturas.

Equinox Resources’ managing director, Zac Komur, said the Alturas project, with its high-grade mineralization and potential for early-stage direct shipping ore (DSO), is well positioned to respond to this demand. He believes these activities are designed to support their strategy of near-term monetization from known high-grade zones while advancing a broader development strategy to position Alturas as a key Western-aligned source of strategic antimony.